Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Stock Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,020,000 after buying an additional 1,014,305 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after buying an additional 137,602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,296,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 886,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.4%

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

