Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Stock Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 569.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

