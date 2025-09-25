Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 221.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $66.90.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

