BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Position Trimmed by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,415 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after buying an additional 921,139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 195.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,019,000 after purchasing an additional 792,808 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,652,421 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.19 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.