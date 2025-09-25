BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $1,022,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 268,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 187.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $834,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,461 shares of company stock worth $13,652,421. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.19 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

