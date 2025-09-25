Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

