Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.23 and traded as high as C$71.48. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$69.60, with a volume of 115,640 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.50 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$83.44.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.