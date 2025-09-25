Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $317.70

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.7368.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $442.79 on Friday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.75 and a 200-day moving average of $311.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.