Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.5%

BLDR stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.