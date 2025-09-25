Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 991.35 ($13.33) and traded as low as GBX 921.50 ($12.39). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 922 ($12.40), with a volume of 47,532 shares.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 988.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 991.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 15.07.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

