BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) vs. Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Head-To-Head Survey

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Kaixin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BYD and Kaixin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kaixin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

BYD presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 530.56%. Given BYD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BYD is more favorable than Kaixin.

BYD has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BYD and Kaixin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $108.10 billion N/A $5.60 billion $0.71 18.99 Kaixin $95,000.00 51.53 -$40.97 million N/A N/A

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Kaixin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86% Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BYD beats Kaixin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

