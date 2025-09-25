Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

CGUS stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0971 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.