Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Holdings Decreased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,869,000 after buying an additional 570,441 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $329,727,000. Advent International L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.1% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 804,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,819,000 after buying an additional 87,186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 619,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.03. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,074,304.81. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

