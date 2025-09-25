Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $57.92 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.8%

Apple stock opened at $252.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush set a $310.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

