Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $15.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 14.0% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.2% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.46 and its 200 day moving average is $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

