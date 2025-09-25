Comparing City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of The RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Developments and The RMR Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.45 billion 1.90 $150.66 million N/A N/A The RMR Group $897.20 million 0.57 $23.13 million $1.17 13.72

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than The RMR Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for City Developments and The RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 0 0 0.00 The RMR Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

The RMR Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. Given The RMR Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than City Developments.

Dividends

City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. The RMR Group pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The RMR Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares City Developments and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group 2.56% 5.01% 3.10%

Volatility and Risk

City Developments has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The RMR Group beats City Developments on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 47,000 homes and owns over 23 million square feet of gross floor area in residential, commercial and hospitality assets globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 3.5 million square feet of land area.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

