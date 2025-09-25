Comparing Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) & Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brother Industries and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.76 billion 0.78 $361.54 million $2.61 13.41 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR.

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brother Industries and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Brother Industries pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 5.71% 7.24% 5.42% Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brother Industries beats Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets, business machines, printers, etc. Further, it provides connectors, precision optical components, lenses, electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive electronic parts, cutting tools/mold fixtures, and mechanical equipment. The company operates in Taiwan, Mainland China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

