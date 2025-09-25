Comparing Namib Minerals (NAMM) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Namib Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Namib Minerals N/A N/A -42.57%
Namib Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Namib Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Namib Minerals $85.88 million -$20.75 million -2.63
Namib Minerals Competitors $860.85 million -$211.09 million -37.78

Namib Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Namib Minerals Company Profile

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

