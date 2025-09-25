Contrasting Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG)

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and Bullfrog AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strata Skin Sciences $33.56 million 0.26 -$10.09 million ($2.84) -0.75 Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 247.71 -$6.99 million ($0.76) -1.91

Bullfrog AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strata Skin Sciences. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strata Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strata Skin Sciences and Bullfrog AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strata Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Strata Skin Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Profitability

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strata Skin Sciences -35.13% -266.94% -32.66% Bullfrog AI N/A -195.35% -162.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strata Skin Sciences beats Bullfrog AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

