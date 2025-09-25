Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.19 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 154.10 ($2.07). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 157.30 ($2.12), with a volume of 581,639 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CRST
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.