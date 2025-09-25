Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.19 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 154.10 ($2.07). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 157.30 ($2.12), with a volume of 581,639 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

