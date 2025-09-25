Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CXDO shares. D. Boral Capital boosted their price objective on Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Ron Vincent sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $53,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,310.44. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 238,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,469.56. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $230,580. 56.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 million, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

