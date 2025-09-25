Critical Analysis: Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) versus Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -2.26, meaning that its share price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nu Skin Enterprises and Exlites Holdings International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential downside of 42.18%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Exlites Holdings International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $1.73 billion 0.34 -$146.59 million $2.01 5.92 Exlites Holdings International $100,000.00 57.25 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Exlites Holdings International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 6.20% 8.23% 4.05% Exlites Holdings International -28.26% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Exlites Holdings International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

