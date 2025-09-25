Critical Review: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) versus Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 0 5 1 3.17 Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bel Fuse presently has a consensus target price of $136.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Bel Fuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Eastman Kodak.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $534.79 million 3.37 $40.96 million $4.08 34.87 Eastman Kodak $1.04 billion 0.49 $102.00 million ($0.10) -62.45

Eastman Kodak has higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse. Eastman Kodak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Kodak has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 8.59% 14.12% 6.22% Eastman Kodak 1.06% 2.32% 0.76%

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Eastman Kodak on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Print segment provides digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions; press systems and components under the PROSPER brand name, as well as print inks and primers under the KODAK OPTIMAX, KODACHROME, and KODAK EKTACOLOR brand names; and PRINERGY, a workflow production software, which is used by customers to manage digital and conventional print content from file creation to output. This segment offers its products to commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, décor, and packaging/labels. The Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment engages in industrial film and chemicals, motion picture, advanced materials and functional printing, and IP licensing and analytical activities. This segment also comprises the Kodak Research Laboratories, which conducts research, develops new product or new business opportunities, and files patent applications for its inventions and innovations, as well as manages licensing of its intellectual property to third parties. The Brand segment engages in the licensing of Kodak brand to third parties. The company is also involved in the operation of Eastman Business Park, a technology center and industrial complex. It sells its products and services through direct sales, third party resellers, dealers, channel partners, and distributors. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

