Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 9,700 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.55.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

