CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Bank of America

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

