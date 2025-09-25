CX Institutional Acquires 40,000 Shares of Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 2,039.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Plug Power by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 48,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 450,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 58.3% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 183,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.88.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Plug Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The firm had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

