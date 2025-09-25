CX Institutional Acquires 4,455 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4,242.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 503,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.24.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

