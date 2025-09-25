CX Institutional Acquires 7,545 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 561.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 518,016 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

