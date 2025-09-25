CX Institutional Acquires 87 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Waters were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

WAT opened at $292.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

