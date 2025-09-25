CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Baidu were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

BIDU stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Arete Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

