CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston $LW

CX Institutional boosted its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:LW opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

