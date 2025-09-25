CX Institutional Buys 180 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Twilio were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,180,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after acquiring an additional 553,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after acquiring an additional 318,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,452,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio



Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

