CX Institutional Buys 262 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 849,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter worth $51,454,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11,876.9% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 255,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 252,979 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 620,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 243,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at about $14,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:KFY opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

