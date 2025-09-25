CX Institutional Buys 636 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.55.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

