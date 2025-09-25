CX Institutional Cuts Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.64.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $179.22 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $248.97.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

