CX Institutional Decreases Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF $FLCA

CX Institutional cut its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

