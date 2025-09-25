CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

CX Institutional lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

