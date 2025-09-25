CX Institutional Grows Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

CX Institutional grew its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,237.76. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,857.60. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,500 shares of company stock worth $15,493,610 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $150.25 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $150.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.70.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

