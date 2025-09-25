CX Institutional Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after acquiring an additional 474,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 202,121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 25,960.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,693,000 after purchasing an additional 182,761 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 64.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,083,000 after buying an additional 158,240 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 285.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after buying an additional 138,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.09.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.57 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.MarketAxess’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

