CX Institutional Has $109,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

