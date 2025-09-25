CX Institutional Has $130,000 Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Celanese were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.81%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.