CX Institutional Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,929 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.