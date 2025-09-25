CX Institutional Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 327.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $127.78.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

