CX Institutional Has $150,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

