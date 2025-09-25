CX Institutional Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after buying an additional 1,143,662 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,830,000 after acquiring an additional 557,175 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,133,000 after purchasing an additional 219,541 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $262.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average of $257.26. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.87 and a 1-year high of $324.38.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

