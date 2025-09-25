CX Institutional Has $87,000 Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

CX Institutional lowered its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 801.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $3,772,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

NYSE:CON opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

