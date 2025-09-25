CX Institutional Has $96,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,949,000 after purchasing an additional 105,002 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 94,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

