CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 748.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SNOW opened at $222.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.71 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $191.91.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,899,720.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,611 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $601,783.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 542,450 shares in the company, valued at $125,023,876. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,774,140 shares of company stock worth $621,182,005 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

