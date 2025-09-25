CX Institutional Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

CX Institutional raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 245.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 263,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,419 shares during the period. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,460 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,778,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,392,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 305,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Zacks Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.58.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
NYSE BEN opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
