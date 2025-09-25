CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.